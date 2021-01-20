Advertisement

Neo-Nazi group to pay $10K to Charlottesville car attack survivor

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with...
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter-demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An Ohio-based neo-Nazi group will pay $10,000 to the survivor of a car attack that had occurred during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reported Monday that the group is called the Traditionalist Worker Party.

A lawsuit was filed against the group on behalf of William “Bill” Burke in the Southern District of Ohio U.S. District Court. Burke was among those injured in 2017 when James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors.

Fields was convicted in the death of Heather Heyer, a counter-protestor who died. The rally focused on the city’s planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. And it drew many counter-protesters.

Burke was at the rally to protest against racism. Burke’s lawsuit alleges the rally was meant to send a message of white supremacy.

The $10,000 judgment is not a settlement. But it means the group will pay the sum and be dismissed as a defendant from the lawsuit.

Most of the defendants in Burke’s case have been dismissed or agreed to pay a financial judgment. For instance, a judgment against former KKK leader David Duke ordered him to pay $5,000 to Burke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
Deanna and her mom
“It’s like whack-a-mole:” Woman tries to get 80 year old mom COVID-19 vaccine in Knox Co.

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, attend the Cathedral of St. Matthew the...
LIVE: Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president
All clear given after bomb threat called into U.S. Supreme Court.
Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given
LIVE: The Biden inauguration
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus