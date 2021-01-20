New life for old memories at Knox Co. library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have home movies gathering dust in boxes, you’re not alone. Thing is, most of us have no way to replay those tapes. Until now.

“Oh my gosh. It’s a flashback,” said Laurie Kay while reliving memories from ‘analog’ sources.

Be kind, rewind. At the Knox County “memory lab.” Sepia photographs, old film canisters, even those vacation slides... you can bring them all here to be digitized.

“Take that old media and move it into the future. And be able to share those memories with others,” said Van Walker from the library.

“In so many cases, people don’t know exactly what’s on there,” Walker added.

“Uhhhh it is! It’s the high school stuff,” Kay exclaimed when she got her first look at her high-school-age VHS tape.

“Hi Laurie. How are you doing? I miss you!” That’s her friends on the video, which Kay saw for the first time in more than 30 years.

When a teenaged Laura was home sick with friends Sophia and Kristen they made sure she didn’t miss a ‘beat,’ or any of the moves in what looked to be a very 1980s dance class. After a high school reunion in Rochester Hills, Michigan those friends on the VHS wanted to see the ’80s tape.

“It’s been sitting there dormant,” Kay said.

Which is where the library comes in, making those dusty tapes new again.

“We’d like people to come in and use it.”

As long as you have a Knox County library card, you can sign up online. Just bring in something to save your memories on, and after a quick training…

“I’m so happy that this is on here,” Kay said. “Oh my gosh. so much fun!”

