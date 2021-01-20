Advertisement

Ohio couple makes butterfly chairs for Dolly Parton’s birthday

Country music and Tennessee legend Dolly Parton turned 75 Tuesday, prompting best wishes from people across the U.S. and around the world.
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Parton, who shared a birthday message asking for more kindness, is well known for loving butterflies.

She loves them so much that she got a very special gift--handmade butterfly chairs.

Jason Denton and Sherry Gilleland, from Ohio, delivered Parton two handmade chairs to her recording studio in Nashville.

You can check them out below:

Handmade chairs for Dolly Parton's birthday
Handmade chairs for Dolly Parton's birthday(WVLT)

