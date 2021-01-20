Ohio couple makes butterfly chairs for Dolly Parton’s birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music and Tennessee legend Dolly Parton turned 75 Tuesday, prompting best wishes from people across the U.S. and around the world.

Say Happy Birthday to the queen! Dolly Parton turns 75 today. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Parton, who shared a birthday message asking for more kindness, is well known for loving butterflies.

She loves them so much that she got a very special gift--handmade butterfly chairs.

Jason Denton and Sherry Gilleland, from Ohio, delivered Parton two handmade chairs to her recording studio in Nashville.

You can check them out below:

Handmade chairs for Dolly Parton's birthday (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.