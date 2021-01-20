Advertisement

Only 13 ICU beds available in East Tennessee regional hospitals

Updated information on pandemic benchmarks in the Knox County region and surrounding areas was released Wednesday afternoon.
(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Updated information on pandemic benchmarks in the Knox County region and surrounding areas was released Tuesday afternoon.

According to the new data, there are only 13 ICU beds available at East Region Hospitals. There are 141 ventilators available.

The benchmark for sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days went from Red to Yellow.

You can learn more about the pandemic benchmarks for the area here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Deanna and her mom
“It’s like whack-a-mole:” Woman tries to get 80 year old mom COVID-19 vaccine in Knox Co.

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus cases surpass 690,000 in Tennessee
Doubling up on masks adds to “obstacle course” for COVID particles, research shows
Stuart O'Neill took this photo late Tuesday, of the downtown Knoxville skyline.
Rain Thursday, with sunshine to follow
KPD investigating after two people, dog injured during shooting