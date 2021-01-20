Rain Thursday, with sunshine to follow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain showers - plus a few light snow showers - are back in the local forecast Thursday morning. With some late-day clearing and a steady breeze, we’re back to mild temps.

While the weekend looks stunning, a First Alert is here Monday. That’s when we’re tracking heavy rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

More sunshine is helping us out today. It’s a mostly sunny day, with a perfectly average high of 47 degrees. The westerly wind of 5 to 10 mph continues today.

Scattered rain to spotty snow in the higher elevations, moves in tonight. We’ll hit the low around 35 degrees early, then warm to the upper 30s as rain moves into the Valley. That rain will meet colder temperatures in Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky and change to snow. We’re looking at a dusting to a half an inch of snow in spots in these areas, and an isolated 1+ inch of snow is possible in the mountains of Harlan to Lee Counties.

Light snow tonight, ahead of mostly rain. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have a 60% coverage of our area in mostly rain to start Thursday. Then we’ll see spotty showers fade midday to afternoon, but clouds stick around with a high around 48 degrees. Rainfall potential is maxing out around a quarter of an inch.

This is wrapping faster now, so that gives us some afternoon clearing Friday and a high near 50 degrees.

Saturday is gorgeous but chilly, after a morning in the 20s and then a high of 46. Sunday warms to near 50, but clouds are starting to increase ahead of evening showers.

The rain really picks up intensity and coverage by Monday and Monday night. Instead of cooling, we’re substantially warmer Monday We have a WVLT First Alert for Monday, as we monitor for the potential for an inch or more of rainfall.

Monday comes with much heavier rainfall potential. (WVLT)

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

