Advertisement

Rain Thursday, with sunshine to follow

Ben Cathey is watching more heavy rain on a First Alert Monday
Stuart O'Neill took this photo late Tuesday, of the downtown Knoxville skyline.
Stuart O'Neill took this photo late Tuesday, of the downtown Knoxville skyline.(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain showers - plus a few light snow showers - are back in the local forecast Thursday morning. With some late-day clearing and a steady breeze, we’re back to mild temps.

While the weekend looks stunning, a First Alert is here Monday. That’s when we’re tracking heavy rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

More sunshine is helping us out today. It’s a mostly sunny day, with a perfectly average high of 47 degrees. The westerly wind of 5 to 10 mph continues today.

Scattered rain to spotty snow in the higher elevations, moves in tonight. We’ll hit the low around 35 degrees early, then warm to the upper 30s as rain moves into the Valley. That rain will meet colder temperatures in Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky and change to snow. We’re looking at a dusting to a half an inch of snow in spots in these areas, and an isolated 1+ inch of snow is possible in the mountains of Harlan to Lee Counties.

Light snow tonight, ahead of mostly rain.
Light snow tonight, ahead of mostly rain.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have a 60% coverage of our area in mostly rain to start Thursday. Then we’ll see spotty showers fade midday to afternoon, but clouds stick around with a high around 48 degrees. Rainfall potential is maxing out around a quarter of an inch.

This is wrapping faster now, so that gives us some afternoon clearing Friday and a high near 50 degrees.

Saturday is gorgeous but chilly, after a morning in the 20s and then a high of 46. Sunday warms to near 50, but clouds are starting to increase ahead of evening showers.

The rain really picks up intensity and coverage by Monday and Monday night. Instead of cooling, we’re substantially warmer Monday We have a WVLT First Alert for Monday, as we monitor for the potential for an inch or more of rainfall.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Monday comes with much heavier rainfall potential.
Monday comes with much heavier rainfall potential.(WVLT)
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Deanna and her mom
“It’s like whack-a-mole:” Woman tries to get 80 year old mom COVID-19 vaccine in Knox Co.

Latest News

Tracking showers for this weekend and heavy rain for next week
Clear to showers this week, heavy rain next week
From the Tennessee Air National Guard and William
Breezy this week with two chances at rain
Some afternoon sunshine Tuesday
Warmer today, with wind and spotty showers
Rain returns later this week
Calmer weather before late-week rain