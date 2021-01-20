Advertisement

Roane State temporarily closes Oak Ridge campus building due to surge in COVID-19 cases

(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College has temporarily closed one of its buildings on its Oak Ridge campus due to an increase in “self-reported COVID-19 cases.”

“Due to a recent increase in self-reported COVID-19 cases on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus, Roane State will temporarily close the Coffey-McNally Building as a precautionary measure. The building closure will take effect at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 20, 2021,” school officials said in a release Wednesday.

According to school officials, the reported cases appear to be isolated and all persons affected are currently in quarantine.

“The Coffey-McNally Building will be thoroughly cleaned before its planned reopening on Monday, January 25. The Goff Building will remain open,” RSCC school officials said.

Any classes scheduled to meet in the Coffey-McNally Building will be held virtually during the temporary closure. Individual instructors will provide students with additional information via email surrounding any adjustments to class schedules.

“Please remember to wear a face mask, keep at least six feet of distance from others, wash hands frequently, and stay home if you are experiencing symptoms,” the school reminds students.

Students can email questions@roanestate.edu. or contact their instructors with any other questions.

