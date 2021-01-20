Rural Metro battles fire at Powell home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro officials said crews responded to a reported structure fire at a home on the 2300 block of Denham Way in Powell.

When crews arrived on the scene they discovered heavy fire coming from the window of a condo.

Officials said the fire was contained to the downstairs living room and only smoke damage happened throughout the rest of the home.

According to Rural Metro, all residents and pets quickly evacuated and were not injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

