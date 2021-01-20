Several Vols enter NCAA transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Woes continue for the University of Tennessee Football program as several Vols have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

According to WVLT Sports partner Volquest, standout sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o, offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson, linebacker Quavaris Crouch, and running back Eric Gray have all entered the transfer portal.

The announcement comes days after former head coach Jeremy Pruitt paid To’o To’o and his family a visit in California. It also comes after the university announced Pruitt and two assistant coaches had been let go and Athletic Director Philip Fulmer will retire, following a weeks-long investigation into NCAA violations by the football program.

According to the UT Sports website, Henry To’o To’o will leave UT with several career honors including being named 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team, 2019 Freshman All-American, 2020 Preseason All-SEC First Team and 2020 All-SEC Fourth Team. He led Tennessee’s defense with 76 tackles and 10 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2020, playing in 23 games and starting in 22.

Redshirt senior Jamir Johnson began his career with UT as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. He leaves the Vols after playing in 24 games, 17 of which he stated. According to UT Sports, he “helped the Vols pile up a season-high 540 yards of total offense (328 passing, 212 rushing) at Vanderbilt”.

Sophomore linebacker Quavaris Crouch played in 23 games and made 11 start in his UT career. He completed his sophomore year “finishing third on the team with 57 tackles while also recording three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles” according to UT Sports.

