Standout athlete wrestling with serious health issue

Heritage wrestler Kerra Strevel needs your help
State wrestling champion from Heritage High School
State wrestling champion from Heritage High School(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State champion wrestler Kerra Strevel of Heritage High School was preparing to pin down a scholarship to compete at the collegiate level. However, a serious health condition has put a hold on those plans.

Kerra’s mother Misty tells WVLT Sports that recently Kerra started with muscle spasms, then tremors, then convulsions. For the last 3 weeks she’s having 2-to-3 violent seizures a day, each lasting 30 minutes to an hour. She’s losing vision, hearing and having hallucinations after the seizures. The doctors can’t find out why but said the Mayo Clinic is her best chance. The doctor said with these seizures she can get brain damage, go in a coma or even die.

As you might imagine, it’s been really scary for Kerra and the family. Part of that concern is financial. The Clinic doesn’t take her insurance and require $5,000 down. Her appointment is next Thursday the 28th in Jacksonville, FLA. Fundraising efforts are underway to help the family get the treatment she desperately needs:

Help save Kerra, organized by Misty Strevel

There’s plenty of disparity in the number of men’s and women’s programs across all three NCAA divisions which why Kerra and her teammates have been trying to, “WRESTLE THE GAP.” They established a petition to try and get more women scholarship opportunities through wrestling in NCAA Division one, two and three colleges. Now the family and her teammates are wrestling with another difficult situation. Kerra was in the process of completing her senior year at Heritage and on the Mountaineers wrestling team.

