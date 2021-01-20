Tenn. man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, shooting her new boyfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Memphis Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and shooting her new boyfriend.

According to police, 35-year-old Deangelus Thomas reportedly called his ex-girlfriend to pick him up. When Thomas picked his girlfriend up he accused her of dating other men, police said.

The victim told police Thomas hit her in the face with his fist and a gun when she denied the allegations.

Police reports stated Thomas refused to let her leave and threatened to kill her unless she called her new boyfriend to meet them.

According to MPD, Thomas drove the woman to meet her new boyfriend then hid in the backseat and threatened to kill her if she let his presence be known.

Thomas allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and shot the man several times. Officers took Thomas into custody a short time later. Investigators recovered two guns used in the incident.

Thomas, a convicted felon, is now charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and employing a handgun during the commission of a felony.

