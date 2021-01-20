Advertisement

Tennessee man wanted for crime spree found under grandmother’s floor

A man wanted for a crime spree that spanned two Tennessee counties was captured after investigators said they found him hiding under the floor of his grandmother’s house.
A man wanted for a crime spree that spanned two Tennessee counties was captured after...
A man wanted for a crime spree that spanned two Tennessee counties was captured after investigators said they found him hiding under the floor of his grandmother’s house.(HCSD)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted for a crime spree that spanned two Tennessee counties was captured after investigators said they found him hiding under the floor of his grandmother’s house.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department said on the morning of January 18, Hunter Breeden stole a truck from an area home before ditching it at a local business. Investigators said he broke into the local business and stole a second vehicle before leaving it at another business in Benton County.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department announced Breeden had been taken into custody after being found at his grandmother’s home.

HCSD also said Breeden’s girlfriend, Victoria Curtis, was arrested.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Hidden door in floor of former downtown Morristown hotel leads to mysterious tunnel.
Trap door lures folks underground in downtown Morristown

Latest News

KNOXVILLE,TN - OCTOBER 04, 2014 - Arial Shot of Checkerboard during the game between the...
Several Vols enter NCAA transfer portal
Roane State temporarily closes Oak Ridge campus building due to surge in COVID-19 cases
New cocktail lounge opens in downtown Knoxville.
As small businesses struggle, new restaurant offers hope in Knoxville
Knoxville police encountered a cute visitor Wednesday
Knoxville police encounter cute visitor