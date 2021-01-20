Tennessee man wanted for crime spree found under grandmother’s floor

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted for a crime spree that spanned two Tennessee counties was captured after investigators said they found him hiding under the floor of his grandmother’s house.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department said on the morning of January 18, Hunter Breeden stole a truck from an area home before ditching it at a local business. Investigators said he broke into the local business and stole a second vehicle before leaving it at another business in Benton County.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department announced Breeden had been taken into custody after being found at his grandmother’s home.

HCSD also said Breeden’s girlfriend, Victoria Curtis, was arrested.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.