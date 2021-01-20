Advertisement

Tennessee National Guard sends nearly 800 soldiers and airmen to DC

From the Tennessee Air National Guard and William
From the Tennessee Air National Guard and William(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVLT) - The Tennessee National Guard has sent nearly 800 soldiers and airmen to Washington D.C. ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

More than 700 soldiers were sent from 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Knoxville, 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson, and 230th Sustainment Brigade in Chattanooga to help with security during the ceremony.

Nearly 50 airmen from Nashville’s 118th Wing and Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing and 119th Cyber Operations Squadron are also in the capital. The airmen were transported by aircraft from the 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis and 134th Wing.

The National Guard announced more than 25,000 members across the country were deployed to Washington D.C. for the inauguration following the riots at the Capitol.

“The ability for the National Guard to rapidly alert, mobilize and deploy this size of formation from all 54 states and territories in less than a week is unprecedented and a testament to the commitment to duty of our citizen soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s adjutant general, in a news release. “Furthermore, it demonstrates we are an apolitical organization that is responsive to the needs of our Nation in whatever mission is directed by our civilian authorities.”

Officials said the deployment of the Tennessee National Guard members will not impact the National Guard’s COVID-19 response inside the state.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
Deanna and her mom
“It’s like whack-a-mole:” Woman tries to get 80 year old mom COVID-19 vaccine in Knox Co.

Latest News

The COVID Utility Relief Effort (CURE) is designed to provide assistance to groups who may not...
KUB launches COVID utility relief effort
The bridge has suffered decay due to use and weather. The trail was last restored in 2016.
GSMNP closes Alum Cave trail for bridge replacement
According to CCSO, an inmate who was named a trustee gained access to a dispatchers’ vehicle...
Claiborne Co. deputies searching for escaped inmate
Josh Smith, founder of Master Service Companies in Knoxville, was among the individuals granted...
Knoxville entrepreneur among 140 pardoned by Trump