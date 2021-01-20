Tennessee National Guard sends nearly 800 soldiers and airmen to DC

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVLT) - The Tennessee National Guard has sent nearly 800 soldiers and airmen to Washington D.C. ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

More than 700 soldiers were sent from 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Knoxville, 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson, and 230th Sustainment Brigade in Chattanooga to help with security during the ceremony.

Nearly 50 airmen from Nashville’s 118th Wing and Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing and 119th Cyber Operations Squadron are also in the capital. The airmen were transported by aircraft from the 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis and 134th Wing.

The National Guard announced more than 25,000 members across the country were deployed to Washington D.C. for the inauguration following the riots at the Capitol.

“The ability for the National Guard to rapidly alert, mobilize and deploy this size of formation from all 54 states and territories in less than a week is unprecedented and a testament to the commitment to duty of our citizen soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s adjutant general, in a news release. “Furthermore, it demonstrates we are an apolitical organization that is responsive to the needs of our Nation in whatever mission is directed by our civilian authorities.”

Officials said the deployment of the Tennessee National Guard members will not impact the National Guard’s COVID-19 response inside the state.

