The odds on an unstable Tennessee coaching situation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neyland Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus, once home to General Neyland, a name synonymous with stability and strength. You know the same can be said the former head coaches Johnny Majors and Phillip Fulmer, a common denominator says our media partner Chris Low of espn.com.

You tal about instability, well that word is not exclusive to Tennessee. Eight of the 14 SEC head coaches who attended the SEC football preseason media days in July of 2019 have since been fired. Along those lines, six of those coaches debuted in 2018. Four of them have been fired, Chad Morris, Joe Moorehead, Matt Luke and of course Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee.

As for those who would possibly be Tennessee’s next head football coach, here are the odds on who might get the job according to according to SportsBetting.ag and yes, they’ve got Jon Gruden on the list:

Jamey Chadwell +350

Billy Napier +400

Hugh Freeze +450

Bill Clark +500

Luke Fickel +500

Doug Marrone +600

Jim Caldwell +600

Kevin Steele +700

Tom Herman +700

Lane Kiffin +800

Guz Malzahn +1000

Peyton Manning +3300

Jon Gruden +5000

Before any of this can happen, the University must first hire a new Director of Athletics with coaching legend Phillip Fulmer retiring. With the help of a search firm, that process is already underway.

