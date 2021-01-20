Topgolf coming to Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Golf fans can soon tee off at Neyland Stadium.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Series will bring an immersive experience to Neyland Stadium May 20-23.

Golfers will enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to tee it up inside historic Neyland Stadium, hitting golf balls to on-field, glowing targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box.

Toptracer Range technology will track the flight path, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium Topgolf game, meant for every experience level.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Jan 28 online. Prices begin at $80 for player tickets and $40 for students. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments.

Premium tickets, which are available for $175, include access to drink tickets, a 20 percent Vol Shop discount, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a Game Play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

Everyone who attends will be required to have a temperature check before entering the stadium and social distancing will be enforced. Golf clubs, tables and hitting bays will be disinfected between tee times.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.