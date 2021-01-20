Advertisement

Trump grants clemency to Tennessee man serving life sentence

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During his last day in office, former President Donald Trump granted clemency to a Tennessee man who was serving a mandatory life sentence for drug-related charges.

Donald Trump commuted the sentence for Chris Young who was sentenced in 2014 after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, attempted possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Before his 2014 sentencing, Young had two prior drug-related charges when he was 18 and 19-years-old. Federal law states a third conviction means an automatic life sentence.

Former federal judge Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Young, said his hands were tied because the sentence was mandatory. Sharp said he thought the punishment was “cruel and unjust.”

