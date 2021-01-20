Advertisement

Two arrested in multi-agency drug investigation in Middle Tenn.

Two arrested in multi-agency drug investigation in Middle Tenn.
Two arrested in multi-agency drug investigation in Middle Tenn.(TBI)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM CO., Tenn. (WVLT) -Two suspects were arrested in a multi-drug investigation in Putnam County, Tenn. on Jan. 15.

TBI Drug Agents joined detectives and investigators with Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Cookeville Police Department in a four-month undercover investigation focused on the distribution of methamphetamine.

The 4-month-long undercover investigation focused on the distribution of methamphetamine in the Upper Cumberland area.

According to the TBI, Aaron Antes of Monterey was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine over 300 grams and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Antes was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a bond of $602,500.

Summer Stamps of Cookeville was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine over 300 grams. Stamps was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine generates immune response, few side effects, in early trials
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee...
Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Victims identified following fatal shooting at Knoxville lounge

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden laid out his COVID relief proposal Thursday night
President-elect Joe Biden laid out his COVID relief proposal Thursday night
From the Tennessee Air National Guard and William
Breezy this week with two chances at rain
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars
CDC
Jan. 20 marks 1 year since first U.S. COVID-19 patient was hospitalized