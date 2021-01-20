Two arrested in multi-agency drug investigation in Middle Tenn.

PUTNAM CO., Tenn. (WVLT) -Two suspects were arrested in a multi-drug investigation in Putnam County, Tenn. on Jan. 15.

TBI Drug Agents joined detectives and investigators with Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Cookeville Police Department in a four-month undercover investigation focused on the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the TBI, Aaron Antes of Monterey was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine over 300 grams and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Antes was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a bond of $602,500.

Summer Stamps of Cookeville was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine over 300 grams. Stamps was booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

