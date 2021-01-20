Where is the Knoxville Police Department at on bodycams?
The Knoxville Police Department offered an update on the department’s progress implementing body cameras and upgrade in-vehicle cameras Wednesday.
In late December, police announced their first update on the rollout, calling it a success.
On Wednesday, KPD revealed that the department had begun phase two of the plan. According to a tweet from the department, contractors are installing the cameras in vehicles each day. On average, the department said, about eight cruisers are being fitted per day.
Knoxville police said once installations are complete, officers receive training in small groups about the new in-vehicle system and the body cameras.
Police said phase two is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. When the phase is complete, police said they expect approximately 350 cameras to be deployed or installed.
