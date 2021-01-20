Advertisement

Where is the Knoxville Police Department at on bodycams?

The Knoxville Police Department offered an update on the department’s progress implementing body cameras and upgrade in-vehicle cameras Wednesday.
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department offered an update on the department’s progress implementing body cameras and upgrade in-vehicle cameras Wednesday.

In late December, police announced their first update on the rollout, calling it a success.

On Wednesday, KPD revealed that the department had begun phase two of the plan. According to a tweet from the department, contractors are installing the cameras in vehicles each day. On average, the department said, about eight cruisers are being fitted per day.

Knoxville police said once installations are complete, officers receive training in small groups about the new in-vehicle system and the body cameras.

Police said phase two is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. When the phase is complete, police said they expect approximately 350 cameras to be deployed or installed.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
Hidden door in floor of former downtown Morristown hotel leads to mysterious tunnel.
Trap door lures folks underground in downtown Morristown

Latest News

Knoxville police encountered a cute visitor Wednesday
Knoxville police encounter cute visitor
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Stuart O'Neill took this photo late Tuesday, of the downtown Knoxville skyline.
Rain Thursday, with sunshine to follow
Rain Thursday, more heavy stuff Monday
Rain Thursday, more heavy stuff Monday
Handmade chairs for Dolly Parton's birthday
Ohio couple makes butterfly chairs for Dolly Parton’s birthday