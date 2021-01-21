2 city councils pass hair discrimination protection ordinances in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Two city councils in North Carolina have unanimously passed ordinances protecting against discrimination for wearing hairstyles such as braids, dreadlocks or afros.

News outlets report the Durham City Council and The Greensboro City Council on Tuesday voted to ban employers from discriminating based on hairstyles. It’s an issue that Black people, especially women, say they’ve faced in their careers.

The ordinances also protects residents from discrimination based on gender identity, sexuality and military status.

Orange County, just northwest of Durham, also passed an anti-discrimination measure, but its ordinance did not address hairstyles.

