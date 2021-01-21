Advertisement

23-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in downtown Knoxville

The Violent Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation into the incident and additional charges...
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following a carjacking incident in downtown Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers responded to a reported carjacking at Gay Street near Magnolia Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was flagged down by an unknown suspect at the intersection of Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue. Investigators identified the suspect as Deshawn Whited, 23.

When Whited approached the victim he allegedly pulled a handgun and demanded the victim leave the vehicle.

The victim told police he complied and Whited left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers located the stolen vehicle and Whited at the Kroger on Asheville Highway and took him into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly discovered a handgun, a shotgun and a substance believed to be marijuana.

Whited was arrested for an outstanding warrant, schedule VI drug violations and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The Violent Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation into the incident and additional charges are pending.

