4 former daycare workers charged with abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say four former Kentucky daycare workers have been charged with abuse. Lexington police say they worked at Eagle Creek Learning Academy.

Police say 32-year-old Samantha Ayers, 24-year-old Maurisa Sweat and 20-year-old Jazzmine Webb were charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal abuse.

Police say 40-year-old Terri Thompson was charged with second-degree criminal abuse and failure to report abuse. Thompson was the director at the academy and Ayers, Sweat and Webb taught 1-year-olds.

The Learning Academy said it fired the women after a parent reported bruising on a child on Jan. 7. It wasn’t clear whether the women have attorneys.

