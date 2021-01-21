Amid talk of faith at inauguration, Knoxville pastor hopes the Biden administration does as they preach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were inaugurated, the tones of faith were apparent.

The President is a devout Catholic and participated in an early-inauguration day Mass.

As the incoming administration strikes a Christian tone, faith leaders across Knoxville hope the administrations speak of the Bible translates into actions.

”The tongue in our mouth has to match the tongue in our shoe,” said Grace Baptist Church Senior Pastor Bobby Lewis.

Lewis says his faith lies in the Almighty, and not any one person in Washington.

”Well, you know, we do say one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all, but what does that look like,” said Lewis. ”I love to see the dialogue being open and not shutting one another down, particularly when it comes to donkey and elephants and this side and that side of the aisle wait a minute, there are good and god-fearing Christ-honoring people and there are some people who differ with me on some things and I think we get back to the basics.”

While Lewis acknowledges there are worries, he hopes Christians on both sides of the aisle come together and pray for this administration, and future ones, hoping their success leads to success for all.

”While I do believe God has blessed this land, God is a God of all the nations, I don’t want to hide the cross, the symbol of our faith behind the stars and stripes as much as I love and respect both I think that we are now called, the bible could not be clearer we are called to lift up those in leadership. Like it, loathe it, live with it. This is where we are,” said Lewis.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.