Are you the lucky Powerball winner?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you the lucky $730 million Powerball winner?

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 20 were 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and the Powerball of 22.

The Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest ever, and it will come only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

The largest Powerball prize in history was $1.58 billion, split between three winners in 2016.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.