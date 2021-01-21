Advertisement

Are you the lucky Powerball winner?

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as The Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest ever at $730 million, and it will come only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you the lucky $730 million Powerball winner?

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 20 were 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and the Powerball of 22.

The Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest ever, and it will come only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

The largest Powerball prize in history was $1.58 billion, split between three winners in 2016.

