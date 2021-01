CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bomb threat was reported on the Clarksville campus of Austin Peay State University Thursday evening, according to school officials.

The threat was reported in the Subway restaurant located in Evans Harvill Building, according to a tweet from the university.

APSU ALERT: Bomb threat in the Subway on the Clarksville campus/Catherine Evans Harvill Building. Please avoid the area. — Austin Peay (@austinpeay) January 21, 2021

No additional details were immediately released.

