Advertisement

Dolly Parton mourns the loss of brother Randy Parton

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family members.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family members.

Randy Parton, brother to Dolly Parton, most recently performed in the My People, My Music show at Dollywood. He was 68 years old.

Dolly Parton released the following statement:

“My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.

Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a highlight in my own career.

“You Are My Christmas,” our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.

He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent.

We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts.”

According to the Dollywood website, “My People, My Music features her brother Randy along with several other family members who share songs of the family’s strong faith, their deep love for the Smoky Mountains and their steadfast belief in their sister Dolly.”

Parton was featured on Dolly’s most recent holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, in the heartwarming song, “You Are My Christmas.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
Josh Smith, founder of Master Service Companies in Knoxville, was among the individuals granted...
Knoxville entrepreneur among 140 pardoned by Trump
Former federal judge Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Young, said his hands were tied because the...
Trump grants clemency to Tennessee man serving life sentence

Latest News

Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter...
Military helicopter crash kills 3 in training exercise in NY
Nearly 240,000 units of chocolate milk are impacted by the recall.
Half-pints of chocolate milk being recalled over concerns they contain sanitizer
Lady Vols
We Back Pat night as #25 Lady Vols host #3 UConn
Rachel Adams
Missing Knox Co. woman found safe following search