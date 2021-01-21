East Tenn. man charged with aggravated statutory rape of 16-year-old girl

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with raping a juvenile girl in 2019.

Police said 40-year-old Jerry L. Blevins was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated statutory rape.

Officials said, during an investigation, Blevins admitted to having sexual relations with the 16-year-old.

Blevins is in custody at the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

