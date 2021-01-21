Advertisement

East Tenn. man charged with aggravated statutory rape of 16-year-old girl

Jerry Lynn Blevins, 40, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated statutory rape.
Jerry Lynn Blevins, 40, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated statutory rape.(Johnson City Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with raping a juvenile girl in 2019.

Police said 40-year-old Jerry L. Blevins was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated statutory rape.

Officials said, during an investigation, Blevins admitted to having sexual relations with the 16-year-old.

Blevins is in custody at the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Former federal judge Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Young, said his hands were tied because the...
Trump grants clemency to Tennessee man serving life sentence
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

There was nobody inside the home at the time of the fire, but all of the family’s pets were...
West Knox Co. family loses pets to house fire
The National Transportation Safety Board released a report on a deadly bus crash that occurred...
Report released on Meigs Co. bus crash that killed child, driver
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that...
Shooting in Knoxville Walmart parking lot draws police
The Maryville community is offering a distant, but warm homecoming for an 8-year-old girl and...
Homecoming for Maryville girl after heart transplant at Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in the search for a...
TBI helping in search for missing Overton County woman