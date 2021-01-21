First Alert: Soaking rain arrives in just days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Regular old rain is done for now, but fog is here Friday morning. It’ll be fairly lengthy and widespread but clear skies are here Friday night and Saturday.

A First Alert Weather Day is back Monday for area-wide 1-2″ of new rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain’s all wrapped up for today and the sky is trying to clear. That will happen later tonight and fog builds back in. It’s pretty widespread and will last a long time Friday morning. One piece of solace is that temps are just above freezing for most. That lessens the risk of black ice forming from freezing fog.

Even after the fog ‘burns off’ there are still lots of clouds through early Friday afternoon. We should eventually top out late afternoon around 50 degrees, even with an unfavorable northwest breeze.

The sky does clear out fully by Saturday morning. Of course, by then, it’s sharply colder. We’re talking mid 20s in the Valley, and upper teens on parts of the Cumberland Plateau and mountaintops.

LOOKING AHEAD

The main slug of heavy rain moves in late Sunday night through Monday. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the high likelihood of heavy rain. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain is still there with locally heavier amounts possible. Even with all the rain, temperatures will actually climb during the day. Highs may top out just shy of 60 degrees.

Monday comes with much heavier rainfall potential. (WVLT)

Rain moves on Tuesday morning, leaving us with some sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

Another system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with another round of rain. This time, cold arctic air will spill in with in, adding in the possibility of a few snowflakes for the higher elevations. We’ll keep you updated.

