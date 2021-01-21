Advertisement

Florida looking to prevent ‘vaccine tourism’

The vaccine rollout has faced challenges across the country, and many have been placed on waiting lists, while some places are struggling to get shipments.
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The vaccine rollout has faced challenges across the country, and many have been placed on waiting lists, while some places are struggling to get shipments.

WTSP reports that Florida is worried they may be facing one extra obstacle--vaccine tourism.

The Florida Department of Health said that 1.1 million vaccines distributed in the state so far, and more than 39,000 were distributed to people outside of Florida.

According to WTSP, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the vaccine should go to Floridians, but CBS News reported he originally downplayed reports of the vaccine drawing in tourists.

In an interview with CBS, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suggested verifying people’s identity to make sure they are part of the community. Meanwhile, WTSP reports, some Florida communities are requiring you to show ID and bring proof, like a utility bill, that shows you’re at least a part-time Floridian.

“They are our community members. Ya know, they eat in the same restaurants, shop in the same stores, and live in our community just as we do so those people are coming in to get their vaccine just as they should,” Sarasota Department of Health Sarasota Spokesperson Steve Huard told 10 Tampa Bay.

Huard told WTSP that if people can’t prove they live in Sarasota at least part-time, they will be turned away.

Read the full report from WTSP here.

CBS News contributed to this report.

