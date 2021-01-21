Florida teacher accused in son’s death

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Florida teacher was arrested in connection to the death of her young son, investigators said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 23-year-old Yesica Boxtha was arrested in connection to her son, who died after she fell asleep and left her son alone in a bathtub for an “unknown” amount of time in September 2020.

Investigators said when she woke up, her son was unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital, but did not survive. The Associated Press reported that the child was 8-months-old.

Boxtha works as a teacher at Burney Elementary School, the sheriff’s office said.

WTSP reported that she was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.