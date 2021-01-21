Advertisement

Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department says three Lexington daycare workers have been charged with causing physical harm to toddlers.

Police say 32-year-old Samantha Ayers, 24-year-old Maurisa Sweat, and 20-year-old Jazzmine Webb were arrested Wednesday. Each is charged with first degree criminal abuse.

A fourth woman, 40-year-old Terri Thompson, was arrested for second degree criminal abuse and failure to report known abuse.

According to the police department, Ayers, Sweat and Webb were teachers in the 1-year-olds classroom at the Eagle Creek Learning Academy/Kids R Kids childcare center in Lexington, and Thompson was the center director.

After a family noticed bruising on their child, Lexington Police and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services launched an investigation earlier this month.

The police department says the investigation found evidence of multiple instances of daycare staff treating children in a physical and unsafe manner.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine
Josh Smith, founder of Master Service Companies in Knoxville, was among the individuals granted...
Knoxville entrepreneur among 140 pardoned by Trump
Former federal judge Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Young, said his hands were tied because the...
Trump grants clemency to Tennessee man serving life sentence

Latest News

According to KPD, Earl S. Hellyer, 46, is a registered sex offender from Montana.
Knoxville police arrest sex offender wanted in Montana
4 Vols announce transfer plans 2 days after Pruitt’s firing
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man shot by Memphis police settles lawsuit against city
Josh Smith, founder of Master Service Companies in Knoxville, was among the individuals granted...
At least 4 Tennessee men receive presidential pardons