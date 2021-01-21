Advertisement

Greene Co. deputies searching for suspects accused in armed robbery

Anyone with information on Dinsmore or the second suspect is asked to call Detective Sgt. Humphreys at 423-798-1800.(GCSD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greene County deputies are on the search for two suspects accused in an armed robbery on Wednesday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a man was found bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg in the bedroom of his home on the 900 block of House Road around 11:30 p.m.

The victim told authorities 38-year-old Andrew Dinsmore entered the home with another man. The second suspect shot the victim in the leg with what the victim described as a shotgun or rifle.

Investigators discovered four .22 shell casings and a bullet lodged in the floor of the home.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and “what appeared to be a gold or silver Honda or Nissan that was leaving the scene.”

Officials are on the search for Dinsmore and the other suspect. Dinsmore is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary and especially aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on Dinsmore or the second suspect is asked to call Detective Sgt. Humphreys at 423-798-1800.

ANDREW RYAN DINSMORE, age 38, is wanted on charges stemming from an early morning shooting incident in the Sunnyside...

Posted by Greene County Sheriffs Dept. / Warrant Division on Thursday, January 21, 2021

