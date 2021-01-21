Advertisement

Half-pints of chocolate milk being recalled over concerns they contain sanitizer

Nearly 240,000 units of chocolate milk are impacted by the recall.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WVLT) - Hiland Dairy announced a recall on nearly 240,000 of its half-pints of chocolate milk over concerns the product could contain food-grade sanitizers.

According to the company, the recall is issued on one-half pint containers 1 percent low-fat chocolate milk. The products were produced at Hilland Dairy’s Oklahoma facility.

The recalled products ate labeled with a UPC code 72060-00156-3 with a sell-by date of Jan. 27, 2021, and plant code 4025. For more information on the recalled product click here.

The company said it quickly began testing products and issuing a recall as soon as they learned of the potential hazard.

“Protocols were not followed at the Norman, OK, facility resulting in a small amount of one product being incorrectly filled,” the company said.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, food-grade sanitizers could cause illness if consumed. FDA officials said there are currently no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions connected to the recall.

The FDA is investigating the matter alongside the company.

