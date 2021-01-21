Homecoming for Maryville girl after heart transplant at Vanderbilt

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville community is offering a distant, but warm homecoming for an 8-year-old girl and her family as they return from Vanderbilt following her heart transplant.

Nora Worley and her family are returning home after being in Nashville for several months. Nora received a heart transplant in November 2020, but was waiting in housing near the hospital until doctors gave her permission to return home.

That permission was given, and the Worley’s are set to return home, but they won’t be alone.

The community is hosting a drive-by parade for Nora January 24 at 1:45 p.m. The parade will gather at Logan’s Chapel Church in Maryville.

The family asks everyone to stay inside their vehicles and follow the traffic pattern.

The family said they wanted to thank the community for its outpouring of kindness throughout the last several months as Nora recovered.

