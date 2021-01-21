Advertisement

Kindergarteners inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris' inaugruation

A group of young girls in Indiana stood together, holding hands to watch Vice President Kamala...
A group of young girls in Indiana stood together, holding hands to watch Vice President Kamala Harris get inaugurated on Wednesday.(WNDU)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST
(WVLT) - Across the country, young students watched history unfold Wednesday,

A group of young girls in Indiana stood together to watch Vice President Kamala Harris get inaugurated on Wednesday.

Kamala Harris became not only the first female vice president but also the first Black woman and Asian-American inaugurated as vice president. The newly inaugurated vice president is a former California senator and district attorney.

Four kindergarteners at El Campito Child Development Center in South Bend stood holding hands as they watched Vice President Kamala Harris be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, WNDU reported.

