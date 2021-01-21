Kingsport Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kingsport Police are on the search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to KPD, Tember Grant Nichole Evans was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Police said they don’t suspect foul play, but due to Evans’ age, they are making every effort to find her.

Evans is 5′4″ and roughly 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and white striped sweater, a pink t-shirt and blue jeans. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a heart tattoo on the inside of her right forearm.

The 16-year-old was last seen on the 400 block of New Beason Well Road.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 423-229-9429.

