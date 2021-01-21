Knox County receives new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, clinic set for Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines has been received.

A clinic to distribute 975 doses of the vaccine is set for Saturday.

Only those who fall under categories 1a1, 1a2 or are 75 and older qualify to receive the vaccine.

Registration for the clinic will open on the KCHD website Friday morning at 11 am. Officials said this event will not be a drive-thru.

The location of the clinic has not yet been announced.

