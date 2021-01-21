Advertisement

Knoxville police arrest sex offender wanted in Montana

According to KPD, Earl S. Hellyer, 46, is a registered sex offender from Montana.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a wanted sex offender out of Montana was caught in Knoxville.

According to KPD, Earl S. Hellyer, 46, is a registered sex offender from Montana. Hellyer was also convicted of kidnapping in Pennsylvania in 1997.

At the time of his arrest by KPD, Hellyer had a warrant for failure to appear in court in Livingston County, Montana, on charges connected to sex offender registration.

Police said they discovered Hellyer had been living in Tennessee since August 31, 2020, at a home on Magnolia Avenue.

KPD officials said Hellyer never attempted to contact the office about registering as a sex offender in the state of Tennessee.

Hellyer was arrested on December 31, 2020, around 5:30 p.m. Hellyer is charged with violation of sexual offender registration requirements.

