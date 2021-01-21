Advertisement

Knoxville residents point to the power of prayers and positivity for the nation

East Tennesseans hope that the nation can come together after Inauguration Day.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - President Joe Biden delivered a message of unity during his inauguration speech on Wednesday.

Over lunch and some coffee at Longs Drug Store Norma Gallyon and her friends, Lois and Lou share a laugh and talk about their faith.

“We are practicing with one another. Praying for one another, loving one another, and encouraging one another

She’s keeping the nation in her thoughts and prayers.

“I’m touching on 80 in a few years... and this is so unprecedented where we are going. Let’s go back to praying for our nation and for our President, this has to drive us to our knees,” said Gallyon.

Across the dining room sit two young men in trade school, Alexander Miller and Monty Bell.

“There are a lot of people trying to better the world as a whole,” said Miller

Maybe a little younger, but still they say love is the answer.

“Spread love there’s too much negativity in the world. We’re not showing enough love,” said Bell.

“We just want to see His word given to the nations right now, presently. God has asked us not to be fear-driven, but to be love-driven,” said Gallyon.

