Knoxville teacher uses inauguration as inspiration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two hundred and 44 years as a nation, one Knoxville history teacher has helped kids understand how the stories of the U.S. continue to be written.

“One thing I love about inaugurations is that they are a new beginning. And despite political differences, despite philosophical differences or ideological differences, we are still united in this one common goal of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Michael Brown, a teacher at Berean Christian School.

He focused his class on how history unfolded by watching the first-ever youth poet laureate, Amanda Gorman.

“One of the highlights for the day for me was watching this lady outshine, almost the entire government,” said Brown.

He played Gorman’s poem recitation for his twelfth graders.

“Someone who’s not that much older than us can have an impact on a world stage,” said one student.

Her words united students in their seats.

Another student added, “No matter how much we disagree we’re all still the same people.”

They learned how each president since Ronald Reagan left a note to the incoming president.

Brown explained, “This was a personal thing from one administration to the next that really reflects, not only that peaceful transfer of power but that support.”

He reminded the teens they witnessed the chronicles of the United States history. “I know that not everybody has the same political leanings, I know that not everybody has the same ideas I know that some of you guys were disappointed in the results. I understand that,” said Brown, “But this is how we move forward.”

