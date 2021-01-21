Advertisement

Knoxville teacher uses inauguration as inspiration

Two hundred and 44 years as a nation, one Knoxville history teacher has helped kids understand how the stories of the U.S. continue to be written.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two hundred and 44 years as a nation, one Knoxville history teacher has helped kids understand how the stories of the U.S. continue to be written.

“One thing I love about inaugurations is that they are a new beginning. And despite political differences, despite philosophical differences or ideological differences, we are still united in this one common goal of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Michael Brown, a teacher at Berean Christian School.

He focused his class on how history unfolded by watching the first-ever youth poet laureate, Amanda Gorman.

“One of the highlights for the day for me was watching this lady outshine, almost the entire government,” said Brown.

He played Gorman’s poem recitation for his twelfth graders.

“Someone who’s not that much older than us can have an impact on a world stage,” said one student.

Her words united students in their seats.

Another student added, “No matter how much we disagree we’re all still the same people.”

They learned how each president since Ronald Reagan left a note to the incoming president.

Brown explained, “This was a personal thing from one administration to the next that really reflects, not only that peaceful transfer of power but that support.”

He reminded the teens they witnessed the chronicles of the United States history. “I know that not everybody has the same political leanings, I know that not everybody has the same ideas I know that some of you guys were disappointed in the results. I understand that,” said Brown, “But this is how we move forward.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Former federal judge Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Young, said his hands were tied because the...
Trump grants clemency to Tennessee man serving life sentence
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

A student works one-on-one with his learning pod teacher
Thirty-eight percent of students in Hamblen Co. schools fall behind in math
John Price worked on his computer
Transfer student to begin next chapter at UT
Kindergarteners practice writing
Anderson Co. elementary sees better behavior, less discipline
Teacher asked students question
East Tennessee school systems combat substitute teacher shortages