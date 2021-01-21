LIVE THREAD: No. 25 Lady Vols host No. 3 UConn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second installment of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series takes place Thursday night with #25 Tennessee (9-2, 3-1) playing host to No. 3/5 UConn (8-0/7-0 BIG EAST) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols and Huskies ware meeting for the 24th time in the all-time series and for the second straight season.

UT’s only setbacks were against No.22 Georgia (12-1) by a 67-66 count last week, and 79-73 in overtime on Dec. 6 at West Virginia (10-2), which is receiving votes in both polls.

UConn, meanwhile, has competed only twice since Dec. 30 due to COVID-19 playing havoc with its schedule, defeating Providence, 87-50, on Jan. 9 and Butler on Tuesday night, 103-35. The Huskies’ best win to date is a 72-52 blowout of No. 18 DePaul on Dec. 29. Their Jan. 7 contest at (then) #6 Baylor was canceled.

1ST HALF

Not much scoring early on the Summitt floor. The Lady Vols doing a nice job on the boards though outrebounding the Huskies early 12 to 7. Both teams have hit three pointers, both of Tennessee’s courtesy of Rae Burrell. Tamari key has six points as well. Game is tied at 12 at the first media timeout with 2:57 to go in the first quarter.

End of the first quarter at TBA with the Lady Vols leading third ranked UConn 17-16. Lady Huskies have gone to the FT line more than Tennessee, but have missed three of them. lady Vols still outworking Huskies on the boards up 16 to 9 including seven at the offensive end of the floor. Burrell leads Tennessee with 8 points, Key has 6 for Tennessee which has turned the ball over so far three times. That’s been a point of contention for coach Harper and something she’d like to her ladies keep in check tonight.

Leads has exchanged hands, UCinn now leads 28-25 with 3:56 to go in the half. Tennessee now with 6 turnovers, Huskies have 5 points off those miscues. After tough game at UGA, Burrell is feeling it with 14 tonight!

