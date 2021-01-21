Advertisement

Man shot by Memphis police settles lawsuit against city

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man who survived a shooting by police after a fleeing a traffic stop has settled his lawsuit against the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

The Commercial Appeal reports Martavious Banks will receive a $200,000 settlement after a voluntary agreement between him and the city was filed in federal court.

The original lawsuit had sought $10 million in damages. Banks ran from a police traffic stop and was shot by a Memphis officer in September 2018.

Banks was critically wounded. Banks sued after an investigation showed officers did not have their body cameras activated as required by department policy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

