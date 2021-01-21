Man shot by Memphis police settles lawsuit against city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man who survived a shooting by police after a fleeing a traffic stop has settled his lawsuit against the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

The Commercial Appeal reports Martavious Banks will receive a $200,000 settlement after a voluntary agreement between him and the city was filed in federal court.

The original lawsuit had sought $10 million in damages. Banks ran from a police traffic stop and was shot by a Memphis officer in September 2018.

Banks was critically wounded. Banks sued after an investigation showed officers did not have their body cameras activated as required by department policy.

