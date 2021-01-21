Advertisement

Man shot by Memphis police settles lawsuit against city

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man who survived a shooting by police after a fleeing a traffic stop has settled his lawsuit against the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

Martavious Banks will receive a $200,000 settlement after a voluntary agreement between him and the city was filed in federal court, The Commercial Appeal reported. The original lawsuit had sought $10 million in damages.

Banks ran from a police traffic stop and was shot by a Memphis police officer in September 2018. Banks was critically wounded and spent weeks in intensive care at a hospital.

Banks sued a year after the shooting after an investigation showed officers did not have their body cameras activated as required by department policy.

Three officers involved in the shooting were not charged, though one did resign. Banks was charged with evading arrest and unlawful weapons possession. He was released from jail after pleading guilty.

