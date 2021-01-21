Missing woman prompts search in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing woman.

KCSO said Rachel Adams was last seen January 19 and is believed to have left her West Knox County home near the Gallaher View Road area.

Investigators said she is 5′5″ with brown hair and eyes. She might be in a silver Lincoln Navigator with TN tag 6T 154V4.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-215-2243.

