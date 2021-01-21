Advertisement

Nashville airport authority sues car sharing company

Jan. 21, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville International Airport officials have sued a peer-to-peer car sharing company over claims that its offerings at the airport are unauthorized and illegal.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority filed the lawsuit this week against Turo Inc. in Davidson County Chancery Court.

The lawsuit says Turo has not applied for a permit, received the authority’s approval or paid required fees to offer services at the airport.

The lawsuit claims Turo is causing congestion and safety risks at the airport and creating an unfair competitive advantage over other providers that have permits. Turo says the company is “surprised and disappointed” by the litigation.

