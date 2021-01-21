Rain and some snow today, heavier rain next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and some snow showers make for a soggy Thursday morning. Thankfully, we’ll be blessed with a few days of sunshine before Monday’s First Alert-worthy rainfall arrives.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Steady rain will blanket most of our area this morning, so pack the jacket, the umbrella and your patience! A few flakes will try to mix in for spots along the Cumberland Plateau, southeast Kentucky and into upper East Tennessee. Little to no accumulation is expected, but a minor slick spot is possible. Rain chance become more spotty by midday before fading this afternoon. Clouds will stick around this afternoon, keeping highs in the upper 40s. Rainfall potential is maxing out around a quarter of an inch.

Sunshine returns for your Friday but not before plenty of clouds to start the day. It should still be a beautiful way to end the work week with highs near 50 degrees.

The weekend looks really nice! Sure, Saturday morning starts chilly, but we should rebound into the mid 40s under full sunshine. Most of your Sunday looks good as we approach the lower 50s, but you’ll notice the clouds moving in throughout the day. Rain showers should hold off until later in the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

The main slug of heavy rain moves in late Sunday night through Monday. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the high likelihood of heavy rain. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain is still there with locally heavier amounts possible. Even with all the rain, temperatures will actually climb during the day. Highs may top out just shy of 60 degrees.

Monday comes with much heavier rainfall potential. (WVLT)

Rain moves on Tuesday morning, leaving us with some sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

Another system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with another round of rain. This time, cold arctic air will spill in with in, adding in the possibility of a few snowflakes for the higher elevations. We’ll keep you updated.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

