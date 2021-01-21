Report released on Meigs Co. bus crash that killed child, driver

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a report on a deadly bus crash that occurred in October 2020 in Meigs County.

Two people, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed in the crash.

Tonight was a tremendous tragedy in Meigs County with a school bus crash involving a commercial vehicle, resulting in two deaths & multiple injuries. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and the Meigs Co. community. pic.twitter.com/QiUvWeSLmj — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) October 28, 2020

According to the report, the school bus was traveling southbound on SH-58 carrying 22 students. The other vehicle involved, a 2018 Freightliner truck, was traveling north.

The truck driver told investigators that the truck drifted off to the right edge of the pavement while he looked in his mirror. When he steered back, “the truck yawed counterclockwise” and crossed into the other lane. The school bus collided with the side of the utility truck, before coming to a stop in the southbound lane. The utility truck went into the trees on the west side of the road.

Besides the deaths of the bus driver and 7-year-old girl, eight other students were injured.

NTSB said both drivers involved were properly licensed, and investigators are continuing to look at training and qualification records for both. They are also evaluating video footage from the school bus cameras.

“All aspects of the crash remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes” the report added.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the incident, as well.

