Advertisement

Report released on Meigs Co. bus crash that killed child, driver

The National Transportation Safety Board released a report on a deadly bus crash that occurred in October 2020 in Meigs County.
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a report on a deadly bus crash that occurred in October 2020 in Meigs County.

Two people, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed in the crash.

According to the report, the school bus was traveling southbound on SH-58 carrying 22 students. The other vehicle involved, a 2018 Freightliner truck, was traveling north.

The truck driver told investigators that the truck drifted off to the right edge of the pavement while he looked in his mirror. When he steered back, “the truck yawed counterclockwise” and crossed into the other lane. The school bus collided with the side of the utility truck, before coming to a stop in the southbound lane. The utility truck went into the trees on the west side of the road.

Besides the deaths of the bus driver and 7-year-old girl, eight other students were injured.

NTSB said both drivers involved were properly licensed, and investigators are continuing to look at training and qualification records for both. They are also evaluating video footage from the school bus cameras.

“All aspects of the crash remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes” the report added.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the incident, as well.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Former federal judge Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Young, said his hands were tied because the...
Trump grants clemency to Tennessee man serving life sentence
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

There was nobody inside the home at the time of the fire, but all of the family’s pets were...
West Knox Co. family loses pets to house fire
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that...
Shooting in Knoxville Walmart parking lot draws police
The Maryville community is offering a distant, but warm homecoming for an 8-year-old girl and...
Homecoming for Maryville girl after heart transplant at Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in the search for a...
TBI helping in search for missing Overton County woman