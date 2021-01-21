Advertisement

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer

‘Dustin has completed his first round of chemo and his next round is being scheduled’
Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.
Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Original “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has begun undergoing chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer, according to his representative.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized earlier this month in Florida. Last week, his team disclosed he had cancer.

“Dustin has completed his first round of chemo and his next round is being scheduled. He will also begin his physical therapy soon,” the actor’s spokesman, Roger Paul, said in a statement.

“Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media,” Paul added.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” both of which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock this fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.

Diamond has been sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.” In 2015, he was sentenced to serve 4 months in jail for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Former federal judge Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Young, said his hands were tied because the...
Trump grants clemency to Tennessee man serving life sentence
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

Jerry Lynn Blevins, 40, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated statutory rape.
East Tenn. man charged with aggravated statutory rape of 16-year-old girl
Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
4 former daycare workers charged with abuse
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden suspends oil, gas leases on public lands for 60 days
COVID-19 vaccine
Florida looking to prevent ‘vaccine tourism’
Yesica Boxtha
Florida teacher accused in son’s death