Shooting in Knoxville Walmart parking lot draws police

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that occurred in the parking lot of an area Walmart Thursday afternoon.
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Police said officers responded to the Walmart on Clinton Highway at around 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting. One person was taken to the hospital.
According to a release from KPD, the shooting appeared to be accidental, and the status of the victim was unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
