TBI helping in search for missing Overton County woman

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 20-year-old Overton County woman.
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 20-year-old Overton County woman.

The Overton County Sheriff’s Office said Addilene Reagan was last seen at her home in Monroe January 6. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 173 pounds and is 5′8″.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (931) 397-9110.

