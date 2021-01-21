TBI helping in search for missing Overton County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 20-year-old Overton County woman.

The Overton County Sheriff’s Office said Addilene Reagan was last seen at her home in Monroe January 6. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 173 pounds and is 5′8″.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (931) 397-9110.

MISSING WOMAN: We are working to help the Overton County Sheriff’s Office find 20-year-old Addilene Reagan, who was last seen Jan. 6 at her home in Monroe.



Addilene has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.



Spot her? Call (931) 397-9110! pic.twitter.com/gad0FppmLV — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.