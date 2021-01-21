Advertisement

“Those men did this job right” Knox County Sheriff’s Office loses three members to COVID-19

Sheriff Tom Spangler says he has memories with all three of them.
End of Watch
End of Watch(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Country Sheriff’s Office reported three employees passed away due to COVID-19. Sheriff Tom Spangler says he has memories with all three of them.

“There’s nothing routine about this job. The routine may not make it home and I’m sorry I don’t mean to be emotional this way but when you’re dealing with these things...,” said Spangler.

Toby Keiser served the department for 25 years and was rehired back in October. He was the first mounted patrolman in Knox County- you might have seen him on his horse.

Rex Armstrong retired a few months ago, but the department says he was a great mentor with a great sense of humor.

Ken Medaris retired back in the 1990′s.

“It’s like your regular family, but the men and women understand some of the stressors that you’re going through. When you’re dealing with those things they understand. You know, when you lose one like this, it is almost like losing someone... in the line of duty and that’s tough. I had worked side-by-side with them, it’s tough,” said Spangler.

Spangler says the department will feel their loss for years to come.

“Those men did this job right,” said Spangler.

Spangler says their employees now have the option to receive a COVID-19 vaccine--which is promising. He’s left the decision up to the employees, just like his feeling about enforcement of mask-wearing in the county.

“The so-called mandate is not a mandate, it’s a request if you will. I think those people who feel comfortable doing that then, by all means, do that. I don’t think anyone should be condemned for wearing it or condemned for not wearing it when there is a medical reason for that,” said Spangler.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Former federal judge Kevin Sharp, who sentenced Young, said his hands were tied because the...
Trump grants clemency to Tennessee man serving life sentence
The snake is record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in...
Florida invasive pythons could help with coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee
Boys and Girl Club of the Smoky Mountains receives $25k donation
Austin Peay Governors logo
Austin Peay receives bomb threat
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Internships available in Great Smoky Mountains
Heavy rain next Monday & Thursday
First Alert: Soaking rain arrives in just days