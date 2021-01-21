We Back Pat night as #25 Lady Vols host #3 UConn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - he second installment of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series will take place on Thursday night, with #25/RV Tennessee (9-2, 3-1 SEC) playing host to No. 3/5 UConn (8-0/7-0 BIG EAST) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols and Huskies will meet for the 24th time in the all-time series and for the second straight season in a contest that tips at 7:04 p.m. ET.

The Lady Vols come into the match-up having won seven of their last eight games after impressively handling RV/NR Alabama (11-2/4-2 SEC), 82-56, on Sunday. The Big Orange women have victories over two top-15 teams, including (then) No. 15/15 Indiana in Bloomington (66-58) on Dec. 17 and (then) No. 13/13 Arkansas (88-73) in Knoxville on Jan. 7.

UT’s only setbacks are against No. 22/23 Georgia (12-1) by a 67-66 count last week, and 79-73 in overtime on Dec. 6 at West Virginia (10-2), which is receiving votes in both polls and thundered past (then) No. 17/17 Texas last week by a 92-58 score.

UConn, meanwhile, has competed only twice since Dec. 30 due to COVID-19 playing havoc with its schedule, defeating Providence, 87-50, on Jan. 9 and Butler on Tuesday night, 103-35. The Huskies’ best win to date is a 72-52 blowout of No. 18/20 DePaul on Dec. 29. Their Jan. 7 contest at (then) #6/6 Baylor was canceled.

Thursday night’s match-up marks the first in a four-game stretch of home contests for Tennessee.

WE BACK PAT WEEK UNDERWAY

Jan. 14-21 is officially We Back Pat Week. This marks the 10th anniversary of the initiative within the league and was established in conjunction with the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, was established by Pat and Tyler Summitt in November 2011. Its mission is to award grants to nonprofit organizations that advance research for treatment and a cure, provide care and support for patients and caregivers, and educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease.

UT-UCONN SERIES NOTES

UConn leads the all-time series, 14-9.

Tennessee has won three of the last four games (Won: 2005, 2006, 2007; Lost: 2020) between these programs. It did so as the higher ranked team each time it won.

The Lady Vols claimed victory the last time the game was held in Knoxville on Jan. 7, 2006, by a score of 89-80.

UT is 7-9 vs. the Huskies during regular-season encounters and 2-5 during the postseason.

The Lady Vols are 4-5 on the road, 3-4 at home and 2-5 at neutral sites vs. the Huskies.

The Lady Vols are 2-4 in games played in Hartford and 2-1 in contests held on campus in Storrs.

Tennessee’s Pat Summitt won eight NCAA titles and UConn’s Geno Auriemma has claimed 11, making them the most successful coaches in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

Tennessee won NCAA titles in 1987, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2007 and 2008.

UConn won NCAA crowns in 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016.

Kellie Harper is 0-1 vs. UConn as a head coach, but she was 4-1 vs. the Huskies in games she played as a Lady Vol.

Those scores as a player were 53-59 in Knoxville on Jan. 6, 1996; 88-83 in Charlotte (OT/NCAA FF Semis) on March 29, 1996; 91-81 in Iowa City on March 24, 1997 (MW Reg. Final); 84-69 in Knoxville on Jan. 3, 1998; and 92-81 in Storrs on Jan. 10, 1999.

Harper (then Jolly) had 19 points and three assists vs. the Huskies in the 1997 Midwest Regional Final in Iowa City.

UConn’s Evina Westbrook played two seasons at Tennessee before making the move to Storrs two summers ago.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.